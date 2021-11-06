STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa petrol, diesel dealers face Rs 6-crore loss after excise duty, VAT cut 

Post-excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 and then VAT reduction by the Goa government, the price of petrol came down by Rs 12 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 17 a litre in the coastal state

Published: 06th November 2021 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Diesel, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The sudden cut in excise duty and value-added tax on petrol and diesel on Diwali eve by the Centre and the Goa government has resulted in a loss of around Rs 6 crore for dealers of the two fuels in the state, a senior official from the industry said on Friday.

All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers' Association President Paresh Joshi told PTI that all the 130 dealers in the state have suffered a cumulative loss of around Rs 6 crore.

He said oil companies had asked the dealers to keep their tanks full on the eve of Diwali as filling terminals would be closed for the next two days.

"When the dealers had taken the stock to their optimum limit, there was sudden announcement of reduction in prices by the Centre and later by the state government. This resulted in whopping losses for the dealers who had purchased the fuels at older rates," Joshi said.

Post-excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 and then VAT reduction by the Goa government, the price of petrol came down by Rs 12 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 17 a litre in the coastal state.

Most of the dealers have faced a loss of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, depending on their storage capacity, and it will take one or one-and-a- half months to make up for the losses, Joshi said.

He demanded that the government ask oil companies to provide relief to the dealers through invoices that would be raised in the future or they should be paid back in cash the amount they have lost due to the cut in rates.

Joshi, however, said the dealers are happy that common citizens have been given relief, but the former should not be made to pay for that.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa petrol diesel fuel prices Goa petrol pump dealers association Goa petrol diesel VAT excise duty
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp