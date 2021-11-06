Harvest festival begins for Nagaland's Lotha community

By Online Desk

KOHIMA: Tokhu Emong, the post-harvest festival of the Lotha Nagas is being celebrated across Nagaland. The festival starts every year on November 7 and lasts for 9 days.

The festival is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and fun as this festival brings the time to rejoice the fruit of hard work with the end of labor period of harvesting.

The Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has greeted the Lotha community on the occasion.

Tokhu Emong greetings to the Lotha community. May the Almighty's blessings be upon everyone as you celebrate the postharvest festival and may it foster brotherhood, peace and oneness. Best wishes for a happy and safe Tokhu Emong. #Nagaland #LandOfFestivals pic.twitter.com/5kNQSA9Vz4 — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) November 5, 2021

While greeting the people of Nagaland during the occasion, Governor Jagdish Mukhi noted that "Tokhu Emong signifies ending of all bitterness and strengthening the familial and social bonding. It is also a celebration of unity and gratitude. Let us always uphold these rich cultural legacies."

"Through its commencement, people relive the stories of their ancestors composed decades before," Northeast Today reported.

The highlights of the festival include people making gracious offerings to the Sky God and Earth God to bless their land and make their fields fertile.