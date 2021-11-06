STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harvest festival begins for Nagaland's Lotha community

Let us always uphold these rich cultural legacies, says Governor Jagdish Mukhi

Published: 06th November 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Festival Time for Lotha Community (Photo I We The Nagas Facebook Page)

By Online Desk

KOHIMA: Tokhu Emong, the post-harvest festival of the Lotha Nagas is being celebrated across Nagaland. The festival starts every year on November 7 and lasts for 9 days.

The festival is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and fun as this festival brings the time to rejoice the fruit of hard work with the end of labor period of harvesting.

The Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has greeted the Lotha community on the occasion.

While greeting the people of Nagaland during the occasion, Governor Jagdish Mukhi noted that "Tokhu Emong signifies ending of all bitterness and strengthening the familial and social bonding. It is also a celebration of unity and gratitude. Let us always uphold these rich cultural legacies."

"Through its commencement, people relive the stories of their ancestors composed decades before," Northeast Today reported.

The highlights of the festival include people making gracious offerings to the Sky God and Earth God to bless their land and make their fields fertile.

