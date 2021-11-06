STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inquiry committee formed to ascertain cause of Ahmednagar hospital ICU fire: Union minister

The fire broke out in the ICU of the civil hospital in Ahmednagar city around 11 am on Saturday, Nov 6, when around 20 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment there.

Published: 06th November 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Eleven Covid patients in the ICU died in the blaze in the district hospital at Ahmednagar

Eleven Covid patients in the ICU died in the blaze in the district hospital at Ahmednagar.

By PTI

PUNE: An inquiry committee has been constituted to find out the cause of the fire that killed 11 COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ahmednagar district civil hospital in Maharashtra, Union minister Bharati Pawar said on Saturday.

After visiting the hospital in the afternoon, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said a total of 17 patients were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment.

"After the fire broke out, these patients were shifted. However, 11 patients lost their lives. I condole these deaths. I have met six patients who are undergoing treatment and their relatives. An inquiry committee has been appointed. Once the committee files a report, the picture will become clear," she told reporters.

Responding to a query, Pawar said the Central government sends instructions regarding the fire safety audit (to hospitals) regularly.

"We are awaiting reports. Accordingly, action will be taken against the guilty," she said.

A senior fire officer had said that a short circuit was suspected to be the cause though it was yet to be confirmed.

TAGS
Ahmednagar civil hospital fire Bharati Pawar Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra hospital fire
