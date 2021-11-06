Loyalists seek Vasundhara Raje return after BJP's Rajasthan bypoll debacle

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: After facing a crushing defeat in the Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad by-elections, there is discord within Rajasthan BJP with Vasundhara Raje camp getting active again.

Two of Raje loyalists, former MLAs Prahlad Gunjal and Bhavani Singh Rajawat have questioned party’s defeat raising demand to hand over the leadership to the former CM along with making her the face of the party for the 2023 assembly elections.

Ruling Congress had emerged victorious on both seats, the BJP suffered a big blow as it finished third and fourth after votes were counted on Tuesday.

Vallabhnagar seat was already with the Congress but the win was especially impressive on the Dhariyavad seat which it wrested from the BJP.

In the anti-Raje camp from the RSS, however, leaders cracked that Raje supporters are afraid of losing their ticket.

“Vasundhara ji’s supporters should also tell if there was so much charisma under the leadership of Raje, then why did the party lo the elections in 2018 despite the huge wave of Modi,” said a senior leaders on the condition of anonymity.

