STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Loyalists seek Vasundhara Raje return after BJP's Rajasthan bypoll debacle

Two of Raje loyalists, former MLAs Prahlad Gunjal and Bhavani Singh Rajawat have questioned party’s defeat raising demand to hand over the leadership to the former CM.

Published: 06th November 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:   After facing a crushing defeat in the Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad by-elections, there is discord within Rajasthan BJP with Vasundhara Raje camp getting active again.

Two of Raje loyalists, former MLAs Prahlad Gunjal and Bhavani Singh Rajawat have questioned party’s defeat raising demand to hand over the leadership to the former CM along with making her the face of the party for the 2023 assembly elections.

Ruling Congress had emerged victorious on both seats, the BJP suffered a big blow as it finished third and fourth after votes were counted on Tuesday.  

Vallabhnagar seat was already with the Congress but the win was especially impressive on the Dhariyavad seat which it wrested from the BJP. 

In the anti-Raje camp from the RSS, however, leaders cracked that Raje supporters are afraid of losing their ticket.

“Vasundhara ji’s supporters should also tell if there was so much charisma under the leadership of Raje, then why did the party lo the elections in 2018 despite the huge wave of Modi,” said a senior leaders on the condition of anonymity.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje BJP Congress Rajasthan Bypolls
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp