STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Magsaysay winner IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi to probe Corbett violations

At present Chaturvedi is the Chief Conservator of Forest in the research wing of the department in Haldwani of Nainital district.

Published: 06th November 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand

A tiger in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. (Photo | Sumeet Moghe/Wikimedia Commons)

By Vineeth Uphadyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand forest department has appointed Magsaysay awardee and Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi to probe the alleged illegal constructions and tree felling in Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR). 

At present Chaturvedi is the Chief Conservator of Forest in the research wing of the department in Haldwani of Nainital district.

In an order dated November 2 by the head of the forest force (HoFF), Chaturvedi has been directed to submit the report within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended BB Sharma, forest range officer of Pakhro range of the CTR. 

The development comes after the Uttarakhand High Court took suo moto cognisance of the matter on 
October 27 and issued notices to the state government. 

Earlier, a committee formed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had found that in order to allow illegal constructions, forest officials forged government records and violated laws. 

The committee was formed by the NTCA after a petition by Gaurav Kumar Bansal, a Supreme Court advocate, and wildlife activist. 

“It’s a scam of more than Rs 150 crore. More than Rs 150 cr of CAMPA funds (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) have been illegally utilised for all these illegal constructions. Some officials of the CTR have destroyed the Corbett landscape only for the sake of money,” said Bansal. 

The NTCA committee had recommended action, including vigilance inquiry, against officials, besides demolishing the illegal structures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Magsaysay Indian Forest Service Sanjiv Chaturvedi Corbett Tiger Reserve
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp