Maneka Gandhi urges government to bring down LPG cylinder prices too

Maneka Gandhi made the request days after the Union government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Sultanpur MP and former Union Minster Maneka Gandhi

BJP Sultanpur MP and former Union Minster Maneka Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Former Union minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Saturday welcomed the cut in petrol and diesel prices and also called for lowering the LPG cylinders rates.

Maneka Gandhi made the request to the Union government while touring her parliamentary constituency on a four-day visit.

"The petrol and diesel prices have come down. The Union government should consider lowering the prices of other things, like gas (LPG cylinder), too to provide relief to the people," she said during a programme in her constituency.

The BJP MP made the request days after the union government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively followed by various BJP-ruled states, too, lowering the VAT on the two fuels in significant relief to the common man.

While participating in her party's membership drive program in the Dehli Bazar township of Isauli assembly segment, Gandhi said, "Our efforts will be to win Isauli. Wherever I will go, I will keep making members. There will be 100 programs in 100 days but it does not matter much until we don't make up our minds."

