Marriage halls to station CRPF jawans as additional troops rushed to J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As 5,000 additional paramilitary forces have been rushed to the militancy-hit Valley after recent targeted killings and encounters, the paramilitary CRPF men took over some marriage (community) halls in Srinagar to station troops there.

The force took over marriage (community) halls at Shutrashahi area of uptown Srinagar and Illahibagh-Malbagh area of downtown Srinagar. These community (marriage) halls have been constructed by the government and used by the locals mostly for marriage functions after paying a commission to the administration.

Local residents of the two areas have expressed concern over the taking over of the community centre by the CRPF. Meanwhile, CRPF spokesman Abhiram Pankaj said CRPF on its own choice has never taken over an inch of space anywhere.

“We are here to assist and support the local police and local administration and it is their responsibility where they lodge us,” he said.

The police and paramilitary personnel have also constructed bunkers in many parts of Srinagar city.

Brief encounter in Srinagar hospital

Militants on Friday gave a slip to security forces after a brief encounter in premises of a hospital in Srinagar.

A police official said a brief exchange of gunfire took place between militants and security men at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina.

There were no injuries or casualties on both sides in the brief gunfight. Immediately after the shoot-out, police, CRPF and army men launched a search operation to track down the militants.

The police official said militants managed to escape by taking advantage of civilian presence.

The security apparatus in Srinagar has been intensified after the targetted killings of persons from minority communities by militants last month.