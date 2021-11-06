STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 FIRs lodged in Noida for flouting firecracker ban during Diwali week

The police have urged citizens not to use the prohibited variety of firecrackers and warned of action against violators.

Published: 06th November 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo |AP)

By PTI

NOIDA: More than 100 FIRs have been lodged and action taken against over 140 people for bursting firecrackers in Gautam Buddh Nagar in violation of norms this week, officials said on Saturday.

These FIRs have been lodged for cases from November 3 to 5, including Diwali, across Noida and Greater Noida, police media cell in-charge Pankaj Kumar said.

"As many as 114 FIRs were lodged during the period and action taken against 141 people for bursting firecrackers in violation of guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well as those of the Uttar Pradesh government to check pollution," Kumar said.

He added that action was taken only in cases where the prohibited variety of crackers with barium salt were used, and not for permitted crackers.

The cases were lodged under IPC sections 269, 270, and 188 and under provisions of the Environment Protection Act, the official said.

"Since these offences are bailable, offenders got bail from the police station but challans were issued to them for violation of the norms," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the police have urged citizens not to use the prohibited variety of firecrackers and warned of action against violators.

TAGS
Noida Delhi fire crackers Noida fire crackers
