Over 15.69 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs: Government

More than 15.69 crore (15,69,46,111) balance and unutilised covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

Published: 06th November 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 116.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states/UTs, the ministry added.

