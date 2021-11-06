Puja at Gurugram where namaz was offered earlier, BJP leader attends event

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday attended Govardhan puja held at a site in Gurugram’s Sector 12A where Muslim community people used to offer namaz every week.

The puja was organised by the Hindu outfit Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti.

Many among the 30 protestors arrested for attempting to disrupt the namaz here last week before being released on bail the same day were present at Friday’s function.

The Muslim devotees who used to offer namaz here have shifted to Sector 29. Amid a heavy police presence in the area, the protesters, mainly from various Hindu outfits, gathered and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans last Friday even as the members of the Muslim community were arriving at the spot to offer prayers.

A police official said that no namaz was scheduled to be offered at the site on Friday. Kapil Mishra said the members of Muslim community should pray in mosques or arrange namaz at the Waqf Board-owned plots.

“Do not block roads for religion or politics as it will yield nothing, take a cue from Shaheen Bagh. Has the CAA been revoked? Everyone has equal rights in the Constitution. Blocking of roads cannot be a part of anyone’s religion. This is a way to stop and disrupt the economy of the country. The first right to roads and public spaces is of people. If we Hindus start praying in open then these sites will be blocked for entire week. I want to congratulate the people who fought for this freedom, who fought to defend these constitutional rights. This is the real fight for azadi (freedom). Not the one for which slogans of azadi are raised,” he said.

Meanwhile, local Muslim community said that at three places — Sector 12, Sector 47 and Sector 18 — namaz were not held while at the rest of the public places the prayers happened peacefully.

There was lot of fear, and caution was exercised to avoid any confrontation with the vigilante groups.

At these three places Govardhan Puja was taking places thus we voluntarily decided to step back as the same was advised by police, said Muslim community member.