STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Waze extorted money from cricket bookies on Param Bir’s instructions: Police to court

The magistrate’s court sent Waze to further custody of the police following a submission that he was willing to concede and be sent to police’s custody to cooperate with the probe.

Published: 06th November 2021 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday sent dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to police custody till November 13 in connection with an extortion case.

The Mumbai Police told the court that Waze extorted large amounts of money from cricket bookies on the instructions of former police commissioner Param Bir Singh, now an absconding accused in an extortion case.

The remand plea filed through special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap alleged that the duo would threaten the bookies with FIRs to extort money. The magistrate’s court sent Waze to further custody of the police following a submission through his lawyer Rounak Naik that he was willing to concede and be sent to police’s custody to cooperate with the probe.

The crime branch had filed an application for recording of the statement of a witness in the extortion case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 164. The court has allowed the application and statement to be recorded on November 8.

Earlier on November 1, Esplanade Court had sent Sachin Waze to Crime Branch's custody till November 6 in connection with an extortion case. However, the Crime Branch had sought 10-day custody of Waze in the matter.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and others at Goregaon Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The Chandiwal Judicial Commission had issued a bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crore.

Singh had alleged that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

Waze was dismissed from service in May 2021. 

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Waze Sachin Waze extortion case Param Bir Singh
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp