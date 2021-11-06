STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking second dose of COVID vaccine in Patna? You could win motorcycle, TV or mobile phone

The Patna district administration in association with CARE India has decided to organise the lucky draw to encourage people to come for the second dose of the vaccine

Published: 06th November 2021 02:25 PM

The Patna administration has also started boat-based mobile vaccination units to continue vaccinations in flooded areas (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Patna between November 8 and 26, you have a chance to win a prize including a motorcycle, TV set or mobile phone through a lucky draw.

The Patna district administration in association with CARE India has decided to organise the lucky draw to encourage people to come for the second dose of the vaccine.
 
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Patna District Magistrate Dr Chandrasekhar Singh said that the winners of the lucky draw will be announced on November 28. A Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle or Honda Activa scooty will be the first prize, with LED TV sets as the second prize, mobile phones as the third prize and pressure cookers as the consolation prize for 100 winners. He said that a total of 120 winners would be awarded after they are administered the second dose of vaccine.

Those desiring to participate in this lucky draw will have to register themselves as users in the COVIN/Aarogya Setu app with a minimum age of 18 producing valid documents.

The Patna administration has also started boat-based mobile vaccination units to continue vaccinations in flooded areas. Patna district is ranked 9th in the all-India ranking in vaccination.

