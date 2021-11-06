Tripura violence: UAPA invoked against four SC lawyers 

By Express News Service

Tripura police have registered a case against four Supreme Court lawyers under the stringent UAPA and various sections of IPC for allegedly promoting communal disharmony with their social media posts about the recent violence targeting Muslims, a senior official said on Friday.

The lawyers have also been served notices asking them to appear before police by November 10 for questioning, Superintendent of Police of West Tripura district Manik Das said.

“They visited Tripura on Tuesday last and after their visit we noticed that several posts were made in social media expressing their discontent regarding the recent communal incidents,” Das said.

The case was registered at West Agartala station on November 3 under various sections of IPC including 153 (a) and (b) related to promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race etc, 469 (forgery), 504 (intentional insult, provocation), 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), besides section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Notices were served to Estesham Hashmi, Supreme Court lawyer; Amit Srivastav, coodinator, Lawyers for Democracy; NCHRO national secretary Ansar Indori; and PUCL member Mukesh Kumar.