Aryan Khan cruise drugs case: Alleged middle man Sunil Patil names BJP leader as master-mind 

By Express News Service

MAHARASHTRA: Sunil Patil, the alleged middle man in the cruise drugs case involving Aryan Khan, has claimed that he has no connection with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, Sameer Wankhede and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj had earlier alleged that the Aryan Khan’s drug case master-mind is Sunil Patil who is connected with NCP. Sunil Patil clarified that he had no connection with Aryan Khan’s case and NCP.

“The real master-mind behind Aryan Khan case is BJP leader Manish Bhanushali, Dhiraj Bhanushali, Niraj Yadav, and Sam Desouza. The tip-off of the rave party at the cruise ship was given by Niraj Yadav from Madhya Pradesh who is close to senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. When this case happened, I was not in Mumbai. I was away in Ahmedabad for my personal work,” Sunil Patil claimed.

Patil also alleged that Manish Bhanushali who is a witness in the Aryan Khan case threatened him in a Delhi hotel.

“I was in Ahmedabad, but Manish Bhanushali and Dhiraj Bhanushali called me to Delhi and pressurized that I should record the video message in favour of NCB. When I refused to do so, they beat me up badly. They even told me that they have big connections which would help them come out from this crisis,” Patil alleged.

Sunil Patil further alleged, “Since I left the NCP in 2016, I was working separately. Initially, Sam Desouza shared the tip of the rave party on Cruise with me and told me to ask the Maharashtra government to conduct the raid but I refused saying he has no relation with anyone in this regard.”

Patil also said that he is ready to record his statement before the police and any investigation agency. Patil is a resident of Dhule.