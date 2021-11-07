STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Be the bridge of faith between party and common people: PM Narendra Modi to BJP members

The BJP is not a family-based party, it isn't run by a family but by a culture of public welfare, Bhupender Yadav said while quoting PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 07th November 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the BJP members to become a bridge of faith between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive, Modi stressed that the BJP runs on the values of "Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution and commitment)" and "does not revolve around a family", party national general secretary and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the prime minister.

Chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - gave a presentation on upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters.

A similar presentation was given by BJP's Punjab unit president, he said.

"In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party's history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country," Yadav said.

The BJP is not a family-based party, it isn't run by a family but by a culture of public welfare, Yadav said while quoting Prime Minister Modi.

Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people.

Talking about the presentations on poll-bound states, Modi expressed confidence that the party will win the people's trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people.

Modi also spoke about a new initiative of Kamal Pushap launched on the Namo App for paying tributes to all party workers who devoted their entire life to the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp