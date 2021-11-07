STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim

The earthquake occurred at 9.50 pm and was recorded at a depth of 6 kilometres, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Published: 07th November 2021 11:01 PM

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

For representational purposes

By PTI

GANGTOK/KOLKATA: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked Sikkim's East district on Sunday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 9.50 pm and was recorded at a depth of 6 kilometres, it said.

The epicentre was located at Latitude 27.25 degree north and Longitude 88.77 degree East, around 18 kilometres away from state capital Gangtok.

The tremor was felt in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the northern parts of neighbouring West Bengal, local people said.

As per initial reports, there was no report of any damage to life or property due to the earthquake, officials sources said.

TAGS
Sikkim earthquake Gangtok Darjeeling kalimpong
Comments

