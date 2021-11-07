STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five cops booked for assaulting colleague in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Four constables and a head constable were shunted to police lines for allegedly beating up and stripping a colleague in Udaipur.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

UDAIPUR: Four constables and a head constable were shunted to police lines for allegedly beating up and stripping a colleague in Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

Head constable Manoj Meena filed a case against the five policemen -- head constable Jagdish Menaria and constables Nandkishore, Harikishan, Achlaram and Kailash Bishnoi -- alleging that they thrashed and stripped him at his residence on Wednesday night, police said.

He also alleged that he was forced to dance by the accused policemen.

He further said when he tried to go to the police station, they threatened him and did not allow him to go.

He somehow reached the police station and gave a written complaint following which the case was registered.

All of them were posted in the Pratap Nagar Police Station.

Meena alleged that the accused policemen were under the influence of alcohol when they barged into his house.

The reason for their act is not revealed.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Swaroop ordered an investigation and sent the accused to police lines on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said all the six policemen were sitting together in the residential quarters of Meena where a verbal spat broke out between them after which the FIR was registered.

"The matter is being probed to ascertain more facts," the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udaipur Udaipur Police Udaipur Crime Rajasthan Rajasthan Police Rajasthan Crime
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp