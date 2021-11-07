STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Rajasthan Minister Jai Narayan Poonia dies of cardiac arrest

Jai Narayan Poonia was elected as Janata Dal MLA from Sadulpur constituency in Churu in 1977 for the first time and became PWD minister.

Published: 07th November 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Candles

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former cabinet minister and veteran BJP leader Jai Narayan Poonia died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday.

He was 88.

Poonia, who belonged to Churu district, complained of high blood pressure recently and was admitted to a hospital in Haryana's Hisar, where he died on Sunday morning.

The last rites were performed in Lakhan Choti village in Churu district of Rajasthan.

Jai Narayan Poonia was elected as Janata Dal MLA from Sadulpur constituency in Churu in 1977 for the first time and became PWD minister.

He was elected as Tara Nagar MLA on a Janata Party ticket in 1985 and in 2013, he won the Tara Nagar assembly seat as a BJP candidate.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders condoled the death of Jai Narayan Poonia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai Narayan Poonia Rajasthan Jai Narayan Poonia Death
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp