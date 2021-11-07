Former Rajasthan Minister Jai Narayan Poonia dies of cardiac arrest

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former cabinet minister and veteran BJP leader Jai Narayan Poonia died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday.

He was 88.

Poonia, who belonged to Churu district, complained of high blood pressure recently and was admitted to a hospital in Haryana's Hisar, where he died on Sunday morning.

The last rites were performed in Lakhan Choti village in Churu district of Rajasthan.

Jai Narayan Poonia was elected as Janata Dal MLA from Sadulpur constituency in Churu in 1977 for the first time and became PWD minister.

He was elected as Tara Nagar MLA on a Janata Party ticket in 1985 and in 2013, he won the Tara Nagar assembly seat as a BJP candidate.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders condoled the death of Jai Narayan Poonia.