Loan default: Ex-Assam CM’s son arrested by CBI

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Ashok Saikia, son of former Chief Minister the late Hiteswar Saikia and brother of leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, in connection with a bank loan default case of 1996.

Ashok, a businessman, had taken a loan of Rs 9.37 lakh from the Assam State Cooperative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) Bank.

A case was initially registered against him with the police in Guwahati and later, transferred to the CBI in 2001 after two more complaints were filed. Ashok claimed he had repaid the loan long ago and was being victimised.

Debabrata said the bank itself had written a letter to his brother earlier about repayment of the loan in full.

“My brother had taken a loan from ASCARD bank in 1996. The bank had made an offer for one-time settlement and he returned the money. On October 28, 2015, the bank’s general manager had sent him a letter stating that the loan was liquidated,” the leader of Opposition said.

He said he was sure his brother would get justice from the court.

