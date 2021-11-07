STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Loan default: Ex-Assam CM’s son arrested by CBI

Ashok Saikia, son of former Chief Minister the late Hiteswar Saikia and brother of leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, was arrested in connection with a bank loan default case of 1996.

Published: 07th November 2021 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

A view of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Ashok Saikia, son of former Chief Minister the late Hiteswar Saikia and brother of leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, in connection with a bank loan default case of 1996.

Ashok, a businessman, had taken a loan of Rs 9.37 lakh from the Assam State Cooperative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) Bank.

A case was initially registered against him with the police in Guwahati and later, transferred to the CBI in 2001 after two more complaints were filed. Ashok claimed he had repaid the loan long ago and was being victimised.

Debabrata said the bank itself had written a letter to his brother earlier about repayment of the loan in full.

“My brother had taken a loan from ASCARD bank in 1996. The bank had made an offer for one-time settlement and he returned the money. On October 28, 2015, the bank’s general manager had sent him a letter stating that the loan was liquidated,” the leader of Opposition said.

He said he was sure his brother would get justice from the court.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Saikia Hiteswar Saikia Debabrata Saikia
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp