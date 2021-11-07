STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan scolds officials over water issue in native village

Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked officials to carry out a survey of the village, ensure water supply and submit a report on the situation in 15 days.

Published: 07th November 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan admonished local officials after he received complaints of water shortage while on a tour of his native Jait village in Sehore district, some 40 kilometres from here.

A video of Chouhan expressing displeasure during his trip on Saturday went viral on social media soon after, leading to the opposition Congress claiming that the situation would be far worse in other parts of the state if the native village of a person who has been CM for 17 years was facing a water crisis.

After receiving complaints from residents, Chouhan turned towards local officials and said, "What is Jal Nigam doing? Water is not being supplied to my village.

Is it my work to receive each application, and check each tap spout? I will review the situation after 15 days and you (officials) will not stay here if even a single complaint is received.

"This is not the way. Is it the CM's work to see whether water is coming from each tap? Will people have to come to me for such small issues? The collector and commissioner will check the work you officials have done after 15 days," he added.

Chouhan asked officials to carry out a survey of the village, ensure water supply and submit a report on the situation in 15 days.

A group scheme was implemented in several villages in Chouhan's Budhni Assembly seat to provide tap water to every household.

Hitting out at the state government, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "Now, the officials will look into every water tap.

The tap spouts were found broken in Jait, the native village of Mamu (referring to Chouhan). What would have been condition of the state, if this is the situation in your (Chouhan) village."

MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja, while sharing the video showing the CM in Jait, said if "this is the condition of the native village of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been CM for 17 years, then one can understand the situation in other parts of the state."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp