Man in Madhya Pradesh booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone for dowry

Published: 07th November 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: Police have registered a case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore against a man and his family members after he allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife over phone for not fulfilling their dowry demand, an official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint by the man's 32-year-old wife, he said.

"In her complaint filed on Saturday night, the woman alleged that her husband, Aas Mohammed Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, gave triple talaq to her over phone on September 21," MIG Police Station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

The woman alleged that her in-laws were demanded Rs five lakh dowry and harassed her for that.

But as her family members, who reside in Indore, failed to fulfil the demand, her husband gave her triple talaq, he added.

According to Verma, the woman's family had purchased a flat for her husband, where the couple lived together earlier.

Following the woman's complaint, a case was registered against the man under provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq, he said.

Further investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far in this connection, he added.

