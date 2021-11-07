STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No plan to leave BJP, will play role of conscience-keeper: Tathagata Roy

BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Sunday asserted that he will continue to play the role of his party's conscience-keeper.

Published: 07th November 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Tathagata Roy

BJP leader Tathagata Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Sunday asserted that he will continue to play the role of his party's "conscience-keeper", a day after the saffron camp national vice-president, Dilip Ghosh, told him that he was free to leave the camp if he was "upset and ashamed" over its style of functioning.

Roy clarified that he has no plan of quitting the organisation.

He took to Twitter on Sunday and said, "I am being deluged with phone calls since yesterday. Let me assure you that I am not voluntarily leaving the party."

The former Meghalaya governor had recently been critical of the decisions taken by BJP's ex-West Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ghosh, and senior leaders Arvind Menon and Shiv Prakash, ahead of March-April assembly polls, and blamed them in a series of tweets for the saffron camp's poor show in the state.

Earlier, too, he had flayed the senior leaders for "indiscriminate" induction of TMC leaders into the party without taking their experience and chance of winning into account.

Ghosh, who was the state president of the BJP during assembly polls, took exception to his tweets and told reporters on Saturday "If you are so upset and ashamed of all that is happening within the party, why don't you just leave?" Maintaining that he will remain an ordinary member of the BJP, Roy, in response to Ghosh's barbs, said that had he left the party, he would have unravelled many secrets, but that wasn't happening now.

"I am an ordinary member of the BJP. I will perform the role of conscience-keeper of the party, like the conscience-keeper in 'Jatra' (stage play). Had I left the party, I would have unravelled many secrets. But that is not happening now," the former governor stated.

The incumbent state president of the Bengal BJP unit, Sukanta Majumdar, had refused to be a part of the controversy on Saturday, insisting that it was the "prerogative of the central leadership" to take a call on the comments made by Roy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tathagata Roy BJP West Bengal BJP West Bengal
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp