STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition parties slam Tripura government as police book 102 people under UAPA

The Congress demanded the immediate withdrawal of the cases while the CPI-M said the government demonstrated intolerance by resorting to UAPA.

Published: 07th November 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sedition; dissent

UAPA has no anticipatory bail and has minimum five years imprisonment. (Express Illustrations | Tapas Ranjan)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The opposition parties in Tripura slammed the state’s BJP government as the police booked 102 people, including journalists, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the recent violence in the state.

The Congress demanded the immediate withdrawal of the cases while the CPI-M said the government demonstrated intolerance by resorting to UAPA.

“The whole situation was created by them when some right-wing organisation (read Vishwa Hindu Parishad) took out a procession in protest against the incidents in Bangladesh and some participating in it torched a few houses and shops of the Muslims,” Congress’s state unit president Birajit Sinha said.

He said there was no point stretching the case as normalcy has already returned in the state.

“UAPA is a stringent law. We demand the government withdraw the case immediately and end the matter since normalcy has returned,” Sinha said.

He criticised the Biplab Deb government for allegedly targeting some Supreme Court lawyers. He said they had visited the state to take stock of the incidents and hence, it was not fair to file cases against them.

“They came for peace, not to create violence,” he added.

The CPI-M said the government could have averted the incidents at Panisagar, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Kumarghat, and Kailasahar if it had maintained a vigil.

“Members of some organisations and individuals had visited the state to investigate the incidents and unravel the truth. They visited the sites of incidents and spoke to people, police, and the government. Without listening to them, the government filed cases against them under stringent laws. Such behaviour is intolerance and against the freedom of speech. It also goes against the Constitution,” the CPI-M said in a statement.

The party criticised the government for choosing stringent laws over conventional laws to deal with the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura opposition parties UAPA Congress CPI-M
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp