Repeal farm laws, relieve farmers: BSP chief Mayawati tells Centre

BSP supremo Mayawati said she expects the government to repeal the three contentious farm laws and relieve the farmers.

Published: 07th November 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday sought to know why the people should believe in BJP's slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' when the government has failed to win the faith of the protesting farmers.

"The BJP says 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'. But, how can people believe this 'jumlaa' (rhetoric) when the country's farmers have been so fiercely protesting against the three farm laws for such a long time and are agitated," she tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the BSP supremo said she expects the government to repeal the three contentious farm laws and relieve the farmers as a Diwali gift akin to how it reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel after three years.

