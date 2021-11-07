STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Satya Pal Malik backs farmers, criticises Central Vista; says not scared to step down as Governor

Malik said leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but none of them expressed grief on the death of "600" farmers over the course of the farmers' agitation.

Published: 07th November 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday attacked the Centre and the BJP over the farmers' issue and the Central Vista project, declaring that he is not scared of being asked to step down from his post.

In a series of remarks here, he said leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but none of them expressed grief on the death of “600” farmers over the course of the agitation against the Centre's three agri-marketing laws.

He also referred to the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, asking the government not to antagonise the Sikh Community.

He said there are people in the government who are in favour of the farmers but “one or two people” are arrogant.

Appointed Governor -- in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being posted to Meghalaya -- during Narendra Modi's term as PM, Malik has been taking swipes at the government.

The latest remarks were made during an address to the Jat community in Jaipur.

Malik said he is not afraid of losing his position as Governor for targeting “Delhi leaders” over the farmers' issue and will step down whenever he is asked to do so.

The Meghalaya Governor said the protesting farmers will not return from Delhi empty-handed, but after gaining success.

Referring to the Republic Day violence when farmers in their tractors headed to the capital's Red Fort, he said after the prime minister it is the right of Jats and Sikhs to hoist the national flag there.

Farmers from the two communities form the bulk of protesters at Delhi's borders.

Malik claimed that the Army has also felt the impact of the protest as the sons of farmers serve there. He said when injustice happens, someday people react to it.

In an indirect reference to the farmers' protest against BJP leaders in Haryana, he said Chief Minister M L Khattar's helicopter cannot land in any village in the state.

He also targeted the government over the Central Vista redevelopment project, saying it would have been better if it built a world-class college instead of a new Parliament building as the country lacks quality education.

He said the farmers' issue can be resolved by addressing the subject of minimum support price (MSP).

Even before the new farm laws were passed in Parliament, the Adani Group had set up its godown in Haryana's Panipat, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Farmers' agitation BJP government farmers' deaths
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    Governor can't have the cake and eat it too. Should have already stepped down. Shameless eg. of our Nation.
    8 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp