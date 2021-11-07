STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Taking BSP leaders in its party will only weaken SP', says Mayawati

Mayawati's statement came barely hours after SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav inducted Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar in his party at his 'Janadesh Maharally' in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday.

Published: 07th November 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

BSP president Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Sunday said taking BSP "turncoats" into its fold will not help the Samajwadi Party (SP) increase its mass base and will only weaken it.

Mayawati's statement came barely hours after SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav inducted Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar in his party at his 'Janadesh Maharally' in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday.

The two leaders were earlier expelled by the BSP for “anti-party” activities.

In a series of Hindi tweets, Mayawati said their inclusion in SP is only going to weaken the SP and disaffect its party workers.

“The SP should know that by taking such selfish party-hoppers, the ticket-seekers, within its fold is only going to make its workers angry, many of whom are in touch with the BSP.

“These people are going to inflict severe damage to the party from inside during the polls,” she said.

She also offered a word of advice to her own party workers and said they must refrain from getting tickets to the disaffected members from other parties and prefer only their fellow party workers.

In 2017 UP Assembly elections, Lalji Verma had won from Katehari seat, while Ramachal Rajbhar had won from Akbarpur Assembly constituency.

Before expulsion from the party, Verma was the leader of BSP legislature party in state assembly, and Rajbhar was the state BSP chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BSP Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp