STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Man files FIR against in-laws, wife for WhatsApp status after India-Pakistan T20 match

The complainant Ishan Miyan is a resident of Shangankheda village. According to his complaint, his estranged wife and in-laws made fun of the Indian cricket team.

Published: 07th November 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi reacts after bowling a delivery to Indian captain Virat Kohli during the ICC World T20 match in Dubai. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

RAMPUR: A man filed an FIR against his estranged wife and in-laws in Rampur for allegedly posting a 'disrespectful' WhatsApp status on Team India following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

The complainant Ishan Miyan is a resident of Shangankheda village. According to his complaint, his estranged wife and in-laws made fun of the Indian cricket team on their WhatsApp status after India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on October 24.

"The FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated," said Superintendant of Police Ankit Mittal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Police India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 World T20 World T20 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp