STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan new Chief of Staff of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has assumed charge as Chief of Staff of Western Naval Command, a defence official said on Sunday.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has assumed charge as Chief of Staff of Western Naval Command, a defence official said on Sunday.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Admiral Swaminathan, who took charge on Thursday, is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare and an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom, the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the United States Naval War College, NewPort, Rhode Island, a release said.

A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the release further informed.

On promotion to flag rank, he served as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of all training in the Navy, and was simultaneously instrumental in raising the Indian Navy Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals.

It said he went on to become Flag Officer Sea Training, and was, thereafter, privileged to tenant the extremely prestigious appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, after which he was appointed Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

Admiral Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, MSc in Telecommunication from the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London, MPhil in Strategic Studies and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Naval Command Krishna Swaminathan
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp