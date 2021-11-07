STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Will write new story in Bengal': Nadda assures leaders, voters amid state BJP infighting

The political situation in West Bengal is witnessing a lot of churn with many dissatisfied elected BJP leaders leaving the party to join ruling Trinamool Congress.

Published: 07th November 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi at the NDMC Convention Centre to attend BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal politics resonated in the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meeting being held in the national capital Sunday as party chief JP Nadda assured the leaders and people that "the BJP will chart a new story in the state".

With many leaders who played a crucial part in the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal, Swapan Das Gupta, Anupam Hazra, Kailash Vijayvargiya present in the audience, the BJP President assured that the BJP will write a new story in West Bengal.

"I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state," said Nadda.

The political situation in West Bengal is witnessing a lot of churn with many dissatisfied elected BJP leaders leaving the party to join ruling Trinamool Congress.

The party had to face embarrassment after one of its newly-nominated national executive committee member Rajib Banerjee left the party and joined TMC again.

Nadda also gave targets to be completed on the ground to the party leaders. The party chief said that booth level committee formation must be completed before December 25.

"Every booth has been mobilised to listen in to the Maan Ki Baat at the booth level," stated Nadda.

While mentioning that BJP's vote share has increased in every poll, Nadda said that from general to the panchayats polls, the vote share of the BJP has increased. In fact, in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has and is performing exceedingly well," stated the party chief.

He listed policies started by the Centre for health and agriculture.

Nadda has addressed the national executive committee meeting in national capital with PM Narendra Modi, and several Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers in presence. Many other senior leaders including, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, have joined the meeting virtually from their respective states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Anupam Hazra Kailash Vijayvargiya Swapan Das Gupta
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp