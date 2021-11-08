14-year-old girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, 3 detained 

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a village here on Diwali night, police said on Monday.

The teenager was forcibly taken to an agricultural field by three men when she was lighting earthen lamps outside her home on Thursday, according to a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

Superintendent of Police MC Mishra said the girl was recovered late in the night and she told her family members about the rape.

An FIR was registered against Dharmveer, Naresh and Ashish on Sunday and the three of them were detained the next day.

The police are recording the statement of the girl, Tundla Circle Officer Abhishek Srivastava said.