STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alliance with Samajwadi party will be great if happens, says Shivpal Yadav

Earlier on November 3, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also announced that his party will form an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav's party and will give him 'full respect'.

Published: 08th November 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KANPUR: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said that the alliance of his party with the Samajwadi Party if happens will be great.

Speaking to the media, Shivpal said, "I have been seeking this (alliance with Samajwadi Party) for the last two years. It will be great if it happens."

He further hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that people are disappointed with the party. "BJP made false promises at the time of elections, so there is a necessity of a change of power in the state," he said.

Earlier on November 3, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also announced that his party will form an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav's party and will give him "full respect".

"It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of Uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav as well. Samajwadi Party will give him full respect," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal Singh Yadav formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) after leaving the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal left after Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the Samajwadi Party from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav Samajwadi Party
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp