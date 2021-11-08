STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team summons independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday

Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had last month claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Published: 08th November 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 12:37 AM

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused, has summoned independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday for recording his statement, an official said on Sunday.

He said the NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday.

He has been directed to appear before the vigilance team at 2 PM on Monday.

The official said the vigilance team comprising seven officers will reach Mumbai on Monday morning from Delhi.

The team will record the statement of Sail at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra.

Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had last month claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Sail claimed that Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Sail's allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others. Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, the vigilance team, headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion but failed to record Sail's statement. Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Before leaving for Delhi, the team had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi NCB SIT, which recently took over the investigation into the cruise drugs case, visited the Cordelia cruise ship where the party was organised on October 2.

The cruise ship is docked at the Mumbai cruise terminal.

The SIT is headed by the senior IPS officer and DDG Operations at NCB headquarters, Sanjay Singh.

