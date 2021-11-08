STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot cabinet expansion may take place next week as Rajasthan CM to meet Congress top brass

Gehlot is likely to expand his cabinet by November 12 as three of his ministers — Shanti Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena and Bharosi Lal Jatav — will be on a visit to Dubai till November 18.

Published: 08th November 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may expand his government next week. He is scheduled to visit Delhi after November 10 and meet Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal to discuss possible names to be included in the cabinet. 

Gehlot is likely to expand his cabinet by November 12 as three of his ministers — Shanti Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena and Bharosi Lal Jatav — will be on a visit to Dubai till November 18 to prepare for investment summit.

As per sources, the high command wants cabinet expansion and political appointments to be done as soon as possible so that party workers and MLAs can be satisfied before the third anniversary of the Gehlot government in December.

After the victory in the recent by-election, CM Gehlot is looking stronger. Sources within the party said the high command may give him a free hand in cabinet expansion and appointments.

In such a situation, a cloud of doubt hangs over the demands of the Sachin Pilot camp, which has claimed ministerial berths and political and organisational posts. 

Earlier, there were speculations about some ministers being dropped but after the bypoll victory, their chair is considered safe. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Congress Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp