Gehlot cabinet expansion may take place next week as Rajasthan CM to meet Congress top brass

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may expand his government next week. He is scheduled to visit Delhi after November 10 and meet Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal to discuss possible names to be included in the cabinet.

Gehlot is likely to expand his cabinet by November 12 as three of his ministers — Shanti Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena and Bharosi Lal Jatav — will be on a visit to Dubai till November 18 to prepare for investment summit.

As per sources, the high command wants cabinet expansion and political appointments to be done as soon as possible so that party workers and MLAs can be satisfied before the third anniversary of the Gehlot government in December.

After the victory in the recent by-election, CM Gehlot is looking stronger. Sources within the party said the high command may give him a free hand in cabinet expansion and appointments.

In such a situation, a cloud of doubt hangs over the demands of the Sachin Pilot camp, which has claimed ministerial berths and political and organisational posts.

Earlier, there were speculations about some ministers being dropped but after the bypoll victory, their chair is considered safe.

