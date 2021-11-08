STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra hospital fire: Three doctors suspended, 3 nurses terminated from service

The major fire at Ahmednagar Civil hospital killed 11 Covid-19 patients in the ICU while six were injured.

Published: 08th November 2021 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

A man is carried for treatment after a fire in a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government suspended three medical officers while three nurses were permanently terminated from service in connection with Ahmednagar civil hospital fire incident where 11 people died.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that as per the primary report, they decided to suspend Ahmednagar District civil hospital surgeon Dr Sunil Pokharana, Medical officer Dr Suresh Dhakane, Medical officer Dr Vishakha Shinde while three staff nurses Sapana Pathare, Asma Sheikh and Channa Anant were permanently terminated from the service.

The major fire at Ahmednagar Civil hospital killed 11 Covid-19 patients in the ICU while six were injured. The fire started at the AC unit in the ICU and within a minute it spread across the ICU killing ten people on the spot while one was in hospital.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered the high-level inquiry to probe this fire incident. Earlier also such kind of incident happened in Nasik, Vasai, Nagpur etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra hospital fire Ahmednagar hospital fire
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp