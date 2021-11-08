Maharashtra hospital fire: Three doctors suspended, 3 nurses terminated from service

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government suspended three medical officers while three nurses were permanently terminated from service in connection with Ahmednagar civil hospital fire incident where 11 people died.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that as per the primary report, they decided to suspend Ahmednagar District civil hospital surgeon Dr Sunil Pokharana, Medical officer Dr Suresh Dhakane, Medical officer Dr Vishakha Shinde while three staff nurses Sapana Pathare, Asma Sheikh and Channa Anant were permanently terminated from the service.

The major fire at Ahmednagar Civil hospital killed 11 Covid-19 patients in the ICU while six were injured. The fire started at the AC unit in the ICU and within a minute it spread across the ICU killing ten people on the spot while one was in hospital.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered the high-level inquiry to probe this fire incident. Earlier also such kind of incident happened in Nasik, Vasai, Nagpur etc.