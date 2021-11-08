STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Man kills wife for delay in giving towel after bath

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Hirapur village under Kirnapur police station limits of Balaghat district.

Published: 08th November 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BALAGHAT: A 50-year-old man here in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage when she told him to wait for a towel he had asked for after taking bath, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Hirapur village under Kirnapur police station limits of Balaghat district, they said.

The accused, Rajkumar Bahe (50), a daily wage employee of the forest department, asked his wife Pushpa Bai (45) to give him a towel after taking bath, Kirnapur police station's inspector Rajendra Kumar Baria said quoting a complaint filed by her family members.

His wife told him to wait for sometime as she was washing utensils.

This angered the man, who then repeatedly hit on his wife's head with a shovel, the official said.

The woman died on the spot, he said, adding that the accused also threatened his 23-year-old daughter when she tried to stop him.

The body was handed over to the family members on Sunday after postmortem.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and a case was registered against him on charge of murder and other relevant provisions, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Towel MP Murder
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp