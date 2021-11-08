PM’s approval rating matter of pride: Shah, BJP leaders hail Modi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several BJP leaders and Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has once again topped the global approval rating and emerged as the most popular leader with 70% approval rate among 13 world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

“Prime Minister Narenarendra Modi becoming the world’s most popular leader again with Zee’s 70% Global Approval Rating is a matter of pride and honor for the entire country. This is the result of the people’s faith in the hardworking and visionary leadership of Modi ji to realize the resolve of Antyodaya and self-reliant India,” Shah tweeted.

This is the third time this year that PM Modi emerged with the highest approval rating in the polls conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

While the latest approval rating has been updated in the first week of November, in September too, Modi had a 70% approval rating, the highest among 13 world leaders.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that the latest rating puts Modi “right on top of the list of most loved & popular world leaders. A people’s favourite due to policies of inclusive development & strong leadership”.