Wasn't even in service that time: Wankhede on Nawab Malik's allegation against his sister-in-law

Malik on Monday had asked Wankhede to disclose whether his sister-in-law Harshada Redkar is involved in the drug business or not.

Published: 08th November 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI, PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Responding to the allegations made by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik over his sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar's involvement in the drug business, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday said that he was not even in the service when the case was registered.

"I wasn't even in service when the case was registered in January 2008. I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?" he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also shared "proof" that showed Harshada Dinanath Redkar listed under "Respondent and Advocate" in a 2008 case registered under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court," Malik tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dnyandev Wankhede, the father of Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.25 crore against Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in the Bombay High Court on Sunday.

A single-judge bench, Justice Madhav Jamdar will be hearing the matter today.

Earlier, Malik had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

