Will march to Parliament on November 26 if SKM approves: Haryana BKU chief Chaduni

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said farmers from the state will march to Parliament on November 26 if the Samyukta Kisan Morcha approves the decision taken in this regard in Rohtak on Sunday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

A meeting of various farmers' outfits from the state was held in Rohtak, Chaduni told reporters later.

Giving details about the decisions taken at the meeting, he said, "On November 26, which is also the Constitution Day, we decided in the meeting to march to Parliament. On November 9, we will keep this decision before a meeting of the SKM. If they approve it, then we will go".

Chaduni said in the meeting at Rohtak, it has been demanded that a case be registered against BJP MP Arvind Sharma over his controversial remarks.

Attacking the Congress over some of his party leaders being held up in Rohtak on Friday, the BJP MP from Rohtak had on Saturday allegedly threatened that "eye will be gouged out and hand chopped off" if anybody tries to target former Haryana minister Manish Grover.

"A resolution was passed in the meeting condemning his remarks and it was decided that a case be registered against the MP," said Chaduni.

Chaduni also alleged that several farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws are receiving summons in various cases slapped against them in Haryana.

"In many cases, farmers are getting summons. It was decided in the meeting that no one should respond to these summons. When a decision about the (farmers') agitation will be taken, it will be decided accordingly what has to be done in this regard (about summons)," he said.

Earlier, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had said that the farmers' protest will be intensified if the farm laws are not repealed by November 26.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi borders since November last year are demanding that the government repeal the three agri laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They claim that these laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates.

They are also demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of talks with farmers to break the deadlock, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer.

Meanwhile, farmers' protest outside Narnaund police station in Haryana to demand withdrawal of an FIR filed against two farmers continued for the second day on Sunday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

The umbrella body of farmer unions, in a statement, said if the matter was not resolved on Sunday, they would gherao the Hansi SP office on Monday.

The windshield of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle during a protest over his visit to Haryana's Hisar on Friday.

A group of protesters carrying black flags blocked Jangra's route in Narnaund, according to the police.

"The police had filed an FIR and arrested two farmers for showing black flag to BJP MP Jangra. While the farmers were released on a personal bond, the case against them continues," the body said in the statement.

The SKM said one farmer, Kuldeep Singh Rana, got seriously injured in the incident, and is still fighting for his life at the Jindal Hospital.

The 40-year-old owns a very small tract of land.

"Farmers are demanding that the case against the farmers be taken back, and another case be filed for the injury suffered by Kuldeep Singh Rana. Farmers have announced that if the matter is not resolved by Sunday, they will gherao the Hansi SP office from tomorrow," it said.

Meanwhile, farmers in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh will hold a protest against the state government at Jari Mandi on November 9.

Apart from the demand for dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmers' demands include paddy procurement at Rs 1,940 per quintal.