2022 UP polls: Akhilesh threatens stir, says EC deleted details of 16 lakh voters from list 

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has threatened to launch a stir against the Election Commission of India for allegedly striking off around 16 lakh names from the voters’ list. He raised questions on the working of the poll panel accusing it of omitting 16 lakh names deliberately.

While interacting with media persons on Tuesday, the SP chief said that the Election Commission of India was not able to furnish the details of 16 lakh voters struck out of the voters' list. “The officers of Uttar Pradesh have been deliberately posted at the Commission. A big question is also being raised on the work of the Election Commission.”

Answering questions on alliance with uncle Shivpal Yadav, he said, “I have spoken to him (Shivpal) over the phone and even met chacha on Diwali and also spoke to village elders. We have said that he will get maximum respect.”

Reacting to the recent statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kairana that the previous regime had felicitated the anti-social elements, the SP chief said: “A large number of farmers have committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh, many people lost their lives to Coronavirus, what has the government done about it? BJP should tell its achievements and work done by them. They should tell what they have done in four and a half years.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Yogi government over the Lakhimpur incident and the subsequent Supreme Court’s observation over it, Akhilesh said that the apex court was also raising doubts on the working of SIT in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

“The father of the main accused is still a minister at the Centre and is sharing the stage with Home Minister and the UP CM. How can you expect that the farmers will get justice? The Union MoS has still not resigned which is a surprise,” the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.

Targeting the BJP government over the demonetisation issue, Yadav said, “A few years back demonetisation was done and due to which people had to stand in queues. In such a queue outside the bank, Khajanchi (a baby boy) was born. We have been celebrating the birthday of Khajanchi, instead, BJP should come forward and celebrate the occasion and also they should give some gifts to Khajanchi. Demonetisation was done deliberately to harass the public.”

