STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBSE to use advanced data analytics to check adoption of unfair means in its exams

A pilot analysis has been done on January 2021 CTET examination data in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms.

Published: 09th November 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics to ensure fairness in the examinations it conducts by identifying centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means.

Examinations have to be conducted in a standardized and fair manner. All efforts are made to prevent the adoption of unfair means through monitoring by appointing external observers and flying squads, and use of CCTV, said Antriksh Johri, Director (IT), CBSE. "We have decided further to improve upon it by using advance data analytics to detect cases and centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations," he said.

A pilot analysis has been done on January 2021 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination data in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level.

"Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations. The board will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country," Johri said.

He said based on such analysis, CBSE aims to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations. "Post this, appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future. This will be used to strengthen the reliability of National Achievement Survey, Central Teachers Eligibility Test and board examinations conducted by CBSE," Johri said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Data analytics Exam cheatings CBSE exams
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp