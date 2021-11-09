STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress demands probe by HC judge into Bhopal children's hospital fire

The main opposition party also claimed that the BJP government was suppressing information about other children who were affected by the blaze.

Published: 09th November 2021 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bhopal children's hospital fire, Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital

Charred equipment and furniture after a fire broke out in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Government Kamla Nehru Hospital. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday demanded probe by a sitting high court judge in the fire at a government hospital here which claimed the lives of four infants.

The main opposition party also claimed that the BJP government was suppressing information about other children who were affected by the blaze.

Nath, a former chief minister, visited Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital where a major fire broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) on Monday night.

"Responsibility should be fixed. I demand that a high court judge should conduct an inquiry so that facts cannot be suppressed and concealed. The present inquiry is being conducted by those who might be involved in the incident,” he told reporters. The children's family members said about 150 children were affected by the fire but information is being given only about 40. The family members are not being allowed to meet their children," he alleged.

Those responsible for the incident should be booked under IPC section 302 (murder), the Congress leader added.

Leaders of the ruling BJP were busy with preparations for a proposed event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on November 15 and not concerned about the fire and its victims, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced a high-level probe by Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Mohammad Suleman.

Congress leaders including former Union minister Suresh Pachouri and MLA Arif Masood held a candle march on Tuesday evening to the residence of Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and submitted a memorandum.

They demanded ex-gratia help of Rs 50 lakh each for family members of the infants who died besides an inquiry by a committee of three sitting judges, a party statement said. They also demanded assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of injured children.

As many as 30 children were injured in the blaze, the party claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhopal children's hospital fire Kamla Nehru children's hospital
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp