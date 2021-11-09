COVID: Himachal government decides to reopen schools for classes 1-7

By ANI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for students of class 3rd to 7th standard from November 10 and for students of 1st and 2nd standards from November 15.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

According to an official release from Information and Public Relation, "the Cabinet decided to re-open schools for students of classes 3 to 7 standard with effect from November 10 and classes 1-2 standards from November 15 at full capacity."

The government also decided to resume transport buses at full capacity instead of the earlier 50 per cent norms.

The state cabinet also decided to recommend the Governor of Himachal Pradesh to convene the winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from December 10 to 15 at Dharamshala, district Kangra. "It would have five sittings," the release said.

The decision was also taken to hold the 'Janmanch' Programme on November 21 in different parts of the state.

As per the release, the Cabinet also reviewed the progress in implementation of Swarnim Drishtri Patra of the Bharatiya Janta Party which has been adopted as Policy Document of the present state government.

"The Cabinet decided to constitute a Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary with Vice Chancellors of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and Cluster University Mandi and Secretary Education as its Members to work out the modalities to set up a State University at Mandi," the release said further.

It also gave its nod to enhance the stipend of PG-MDS students of Himachal Pradesh government Dental College Shimla by Rs 5000 per month from April 1. Now the MDS students of 1st year would get Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 35000, 2nd-year students would get Rs 45000 instead of Rs. 40,000 and 3rd-year students will get Rs 50,000 per month instead of Rs 45000," the government said.

The Cabinet further gave its approval for the inclusion and addition of more items in the existing schedule of the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural and Horticultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2005 to achieve the perspective growth of diversified agriculture and allied sector in the larger interest of farm community of the State.

"Earlier as many as 131 items were included in the existing schedule of the Act. Now as many as 259 items including cereals, pulses, oil seeds, fruits, vegetable fibres, animal husbandry products and livestock, condiments and species, medicinal and aromatic plant species, flowers, potted plants and their seeds and other produce have been included under it," it added.

It also decided to upgrade Government Middle School, Chet in Mandi district to Government High School along with the creation of requisite posts for its smooth functioning.

It further decided to fill up 10 posts of drivers in the General Administration Department of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on a secondment basis.

"A presentation was also made on Covid-19 situation in the State and to review the preparedness to tackle the speculated third wave of coronavirus. The Cabinet also reviewed the implementation status and decisions taken by it in the past," the release added.