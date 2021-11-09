STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India not signed up to COP26 action agenda on sustainable agriculture

Union Agriculture Ministry issued a clarification following media reports that India had signed up for a sustainable agriculture policy action agenda at the UN Climate Conference.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday clarified that India has not signed up to a sustainable agriculture policy action agenda during the COP-26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The clarification was issued by the Union Agriculture Ministry following media reports that India had signed up for the agenda.

"It is clarified that such statements are baseless and factually incorrect. India has not signed up for the Sustainable Agriculture Policy Action Agenda during the COP-26 Climate Summit," the ministry said in a statement.

A National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) is one of the Missions within the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) that is operational in the country to deal with the issue of climate change, it said.

The mission aims to evolve and implement strategies to make Indian agriculture more resilient to the changing climate, it added.

According to the ministry, NMSA was approved for three major components: rainfed area development, on-farm water management as well as soil health management.

Subsequently, four new programmes were introduced namely Soil Health Card (SHC), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Mission Organic Value Chain Development in North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) and Sub Mission on Agroforestry (SMAF), it said.

During 2015-16, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was operationalised and subsumed under Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) component of PMKSY.

In addition to aforementioned programmes under NMSA, the Restructured National Bamboo Mission (NBM) was launched in April 2018.

"Several steps are being taken to ensure that Indian agriculture remains on the path of sustainability," the ministry added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COP26 sustainable agriculture policy action agenda National Action Plan onClimate Change National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp