Innocents getting killed in Jammu & Kashmir despite 'repressive measures' taken: Mehbooba Mufti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the killing of a salesman in Bohri Kadal area of the city on Monday evening.

Published: 09th November 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated to a point where innocents are getting killed despite "repressive measures" taken by the government in the name of security.

"Security situation in J&K has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesn't lose his life. Unfortunate that despite repressive measures taken in name of security, people are being killed & have no sense of dignity or normalcy. Condolences to his family," Mufti tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the killing of a salesman in Bohri Kadal area of the city on Monday evening. The killing of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan came within 24 hours of militants shooting dead a policeman in Batamaloo area of the city.

