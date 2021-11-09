Innocents getting killed in Jammu & Kashmir despite 'repressive measures' taken: Mehbooba Mufti

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated to a point where innocents are getting killed despite "repressive measures" taken by the government in the name of security.

"Security situation in J&K has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesn't lose his life. Unfortunate that despite repressive measures taken in name of security, people are being killed & have no sense of dignity or normalcy. Condolences to his family," Mufti tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the killing of a salesman in Bohri Kadal area of the city on Monday evening. The killing of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan came within 24 hours of militants shooting dead a policeman in Batamaloo area of the city.