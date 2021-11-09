‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’: Congress to launch outreach events across country ahead of state polls

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Padyatras, night stay at villages and prabhat pheris — Congress has asked party MPs, MLAs and top leadership to reach out to people at ward and panchayat levels as part of a fortnight-long national outreach program starting from November 14 against the BJP-led central government on issues of inflation, monetisation policy and farm protest.

The party has decided to launch ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ between November 14-29 and a series of activities like padyatras, shut downs and dharnas among others have been planned across the country.

A meeting of the agitation committee headed by senior party leader Digvijay Singh was held Monday to plan the activities.

“It has been decided that all party leaders should reach out to people in wards and panchayats and talk to them to understand their problems. It has been suggested that they should plan night stays in villages and hold prabhat pheris (procession at dawn) on the lines held by Mahatama Gandhi against Britishers to alert people,” said a senior party leader.

Sources said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to hold similar meetings in UP as part of her election campaign in the state and other senior party leaders have been asked to visit different parts of the country.

Ahead of the launch of the campaign, the party is holding a workshop for a select group of functionaries at Wardha, Maharashtra from November 12-14.

They will be trained by experts from sectors like economy, education, health and agriculture on how to reach out to masses and touch upon issues that have impacted them.

The party workers will be armed with data on how fuel price increased under BJP regime, impact of monetisation, farm laws and unemployment.