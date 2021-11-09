STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata, Howrah civic polls on Dec 19; BJP may move HC seeking elections to all municipalities

Elections to more than 100 civic bodies including municipal corporations of Kolkata and Howrah have been due for a long time, primarily because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 09th November 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

civic polls

Representational Illustration

By PTI

KOLKATA: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday gave its nod to the West Bengal government's proposal to hold polls to the municipal corporations of Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on December 19, a senior official said.

The BJP said it is consulting lawyers to move the Calcutta High Court to seek directions for holding elections at one go to all municipal corporations and municipalities in West Bengal where polls are due.

Elections to more than 100 civic bodies including municipal corporations of Kolkata and Howrah have been due for a long time, primarily because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

These civic bodies are being run by administrators appointed by the state government.

"Polling to the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 50 wards of the Howrah Municipal Corporations will be held on December 19," the SEC official said.

The notification to this effect is likely to be issued on November 25.

The Commission is likely to call an all-party meeting on November 20 and another meeting with the administration and police soon after the issuance of the notification, the official added.

The state government had proposed to the SEC that elections to Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations be held on December 19.

A BJP delegation had met the SEC on Monday and demanded that elections to all municipalities and corporations be held together, state party vice-president Pratap Banerjee said.

"We are planning to move the high court on the issue. We came to the high court today to consult with our lawyers in this regard," he said.

The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of double standards on the issue of holding polls in a single phase.

"When we were demanding single-phase assembly elections in West Bengal owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP was gleefully supporting 8-phase polls. Assembly elections were held under central forces. Two rounds of by-elections were also conducted after that and the BJP lost miserably in all these," Ghosh said.

The SEC official said the last date of filing nomination papers is likely to be December 2. The papers will be scrutinised the next day and the last date of withdrawing the nomination will be December 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal civic polls Kolkata civic polls West Bengal state election commissioner West Bengal BJP Calcutta High Court
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp