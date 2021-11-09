STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh denies knowing Kashif Khan, says cruise party invite was just like other events

Targeting the BJP and the Centre, Shaikh added that concerted attempts are made to defame the Maharashtra government and its ministers.

Published: 09th November 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he was invited by one Kashif Khan to the cruise party on October 2, which was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau, leading to the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Shaikh's reaction comes a day after his cabinet colleague and NCP minister Nawab Malik claimed that Kashif Khan, an organiser of the cruise party, had tried hard to get Shaikh and children of top ministers of the state government to attend that party.

Malik has been spearheading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's attack on the Centre and the NCB, calling its drug raid "fake".

"I don't know the individual called Kashif (Khan) nor have I met him before. As the guardian minister of Mumbai, I get invited to various events. This was one of the invites," Shaikh told reporters.

He said two agencies, the NCB and the Mumbai Police, are probing this case.

"As far as I can recollect, I don't remember speaking to Kashif on my mobile phone. It cannot be possible that I will have Kashif's mobile number because I don't know Kashif and he doesn't know me. He met at someplace (function) and he invited me and the matter got over," Shaikh added.

Targeting the BJP and the Centre, Shaikh added that concerted attempts are made to defame the Maharashtra government and its ministers since the tripartite MVA was formed nearly two years ago.

Shaikh said while all the focus has been on the drug cruise raid, similar attention is not given to the multi-crore drug seizure in Gujarat in September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aslam Shaikh Narcotics Control Bureau Kashif Khan Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp