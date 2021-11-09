STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur Congress leaders meet party chief Sonia Gandhi, discuss political situation in state

AICC Manipur incharge Bhakta Charan Das, senior observer Jairam Ramesh along with other party leaders met Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 09th November 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 01:36 PM

Manipur Congress leaders with party chief Sonia Gandhi

Manipur Congress leaders with party chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, a meeting of Manipur Congress leaders with party interim President Sonia Gandhi is underway at her residence in the national capital on Tuesday, informed sources.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Manipur incharge Bhakta Charan Das, senior observer Jairam Ramesh along with other party leaders met Sonia Gandhi. Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Gaikhangam Gangmei are also present in the meeting.

The meeting is crucial as elections are due in early next year and Manipur is an important state in the north east region. Manipur has 60 assembly seats wherein BJP is currently in power.

