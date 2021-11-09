STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Mizos don’t understand Hindi, appoint a new chief secretary': Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to Amit Shah

The incumbent chief secretary is Renu Sharma who assumed charge on November 1. She succeeded Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged the Centre to appoint someone with working knowledge in the Mizo language as the state’s chief secretary since the Mizos at large and his Cabinet Ministers do not know Hindi.

The incumbent chief secretary is Renu Sharma who assumed charge on November 1. She succeeded Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

In an October 29 letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Zoramthanga said even as he was seeking additional chief secretary JC Ramthanga to be the next chief secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Renu Sharma in the post.

“The Mizo people by and large generally do not understand Hindi. None of my Cabinet Ministers understands Hindi. Some of them even have a problem with English. With such a background, a chief secretary without the knowledge of a working standard Mizo language will never be an effective and efficient chief secretary,” Zoramthanga wrote.

He said this was the reason why the Centre had never appointed a person, who does not know Mizo, as the state’s chief secretary. “Whether it is the UPA government or the NDA government at the Centre, this has been a practice since the creation of Mizoram state,” Zoramthanga wrote.

But the fact remains that Chuaungo had succeeded Arvind Ray, a non-Mizo IAS officer of the 1984 batch. It could not be ascertained if Ray has any flair in the Mizo language.

It is a well-known fact that in other states of India, a chief secretary, who does not know even the basic working language of the respective state, is never posted at all, Zoramthanga wrote.

In seeking a Mizo in the post, he sought favours for his loyalty to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“I have been an NDA partner from the beginning up to this time. While many of the states are changing themselves from one alliance group to another, I am the only one in the whole of Northeast who has been a faithful partner of NDA. I, therefore, believe that I deserve a special favour and consideration for this faithful friendship with NDA,” the Mizoram CM wrote.

He said if his request was not accepted, opposition Congress would make a mockery of him for faithfully serving in the NDA. “I, therefore, earnestly request you to modify the order and kindly accept my proposal,” he further wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Zoramthanga Hindi Mizo language
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp