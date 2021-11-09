STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA asks Canadian government to declare Sikhs For Justice a terror outfit

Published: 09th November 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency officials. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Investigation Agency has requested the Canadian government to declare Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist entity stating that many influential people associated with the outfit are working from Canada, sources said on Monday.

The SFJ was banned by India under UAPA for its involvement in “promoting secession and violent extremism” in Punjab.

A senior NIA official said that a two-member NIA team led by an IG-rank  official travelled to Canada in the first week of November and made an official request in this regard. 

The official added that the NIA team also appealed to the Canadian government to expedite execution of requests made under the mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT).

“The visit is for better coordination of investigation against entities and individuals suspected of terrorism and to discuss other criminal matters,” a release issued by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa had said.

The statement further said, “The two countries have a range of ongoing bilateral mechanisms, including a joint working group on counter-terrorism. The two countries had signed a treaty on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters in 1994 and have had an Extradition Treaty since 1987.”

NIA officials also discussed issues  related to evidentiary requirements in India with Canadian authorities and possible cooperation for capacity building in police investigations.

The NIA delegation also held meetings with the International Crime and Counter-terrorism Bureau of Global Affairs Canada and with senior officials from the International Affairs Division of Public Safety Canada, to deepen ties.

